Ben Affleck Feasts on Junk Food as He's at Ease After Spending Time Away From Diet-Strict JLo

The 'Justice League' actor is reportedly pigging out on fast food and high calorie treats while holed up in his Brentwood pad while Jennifer Lopez has been spending time in the Hamptons amid their divorce rumors.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck seemingly lets loose amid rumors of his marital woes. Unlike Jennifer Lopez who has been strict about her diet, the actor/filmmaker reportedly feasts on junk food while he continues to spend time away from his allegedly estranged wife.

According to a new report, the 51-year-old is devouring fast food and huffing high calorie treats while holed up in his lavish Brentwood bachelor pad. The Oscar-winning filmmaker reportedly would go as far as having "five pizzas delivered at one time."

"Ben has a sweet tooth that he's satisfying with brownies and chocolate chip cookies and sweet coffee drinks topped with whipped cream!" a source tells RadarOnline.com. "It's doubtful he's had a vegetable in weeks. Clearly, it's beginning to catch up to him."

Other sources claim the former Batman depicter felt more at ease when he first spent time away from fitness fanatic JLo, who demanded the recovering boozer follow a healthy diet and adhere to a strict gym regimen.

"Jennifer is in the best shape of her life and has one of the most envied bodies in Hollywood. She has a punishing workout ethic that's admirable from afar - but for Ben it was torture," a second source spills. "She pushed Ben out of bed at 5 A.M. to hit the gym with her every day. He didn't really have a say in the matter."

The source further dishes on Ben's habits, "Now Ben doesn't have to do a thing. He can sleep in and eat whatever he wants. He's king of his own castle again, and he's making up for lost time. If he has a craving for chicken wings AND pizza, he indulges it. He knows the delivery guys on a first-name basis now."

"When Ben's first marriage to Jennifer Garner fell apart, he consoled himself by pigging out on junk food and packed on considerable weight," the so-called insider claims. "Now, history seems to be repeating itself!"

While Ben allegedly enjoys feasting on junk food these days, JLo continues to live life to the fullest amid their separation rumors. On Tuesday, July 23, the singer/actress beamed when spotted riding a bicycle in the Hamptons, one day before she turns 55 years old on Wednesday. Rocking an black-and-white off-the-shoulder crop top and a full skirt, she put on her wedding band.

The "Atlas" star previously threw an early "Bridgerton"-themed birthday party without her husband in attendance. Her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez as well as actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Lucy Paez were among attendees at the bash, which saw the guests donning royal-esque attire.