'Rude' Kathy Hilton Blasted for Standing in Middle of Runway at Sutton Stracke's Fashion Show

After a video of her at the Los Angeles event went viral, the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is highly criticized by many social media users for her 'rude' behavior.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kathy Hilton has found herself in hot water due to her behavior. The star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was blasted by many social media users for standing in the middle of a runway at Sutton Stracke's fashion show.

On Monday night, July 22, the -year-old reality TV star made an appearance at the fashion event, which took place in Los Angeles. She took her time to greet Erika Jayne's mom, Renee Chahoy, who was sitting in the front row.

Kathy stood in front of Renee as they had a nice conversation. However, Kathy seemingly was not aware that the fashion show was about to begin. While she was still standing in the middle of the runway, model Whizdom Williams appeared and walked down the catwalk.

Whizdom, who donned a long-sleeved white shirt dress, appeared to have tried to tell Kathy that the fashion show had begun. The catwalk beauty kindly tapped Kathy on the shoulder while walking past the TV personality.

Not stopping there, Whizdom, whose long black hair was braided, also flashed her radiant big smile before showing a stern facial expression. The model's gesture prompted Kathy, who looked nervous, to rush to her seat.

For the fashion show, Kathy opted to wear an all-black outfit. She rocked a long black dress that came with two sleeves, which were long enough to reach her elbows, and slits on the wearer's legs. She enhanced the look with a pair of matching high boots, a matching handbag and gold necklace that featured a big pendant on its end.

The rare moment was documented in a video that went viral on Instagram. In the comments section, social media users slammed Kathy with one writing, "This is soo embarrassing,and it's just soo rude. She is so self-centered,that she doesn't even see people around her,or take other people in consideration."

Similarly, another pointed out, "This isn't cute old lady behavior. This is tacky, rude, ruining your 'friends' show behavior." A third stated, "Am I the only one who isn't a Kathy fan? She's not oblivious she's a rich white lady who does what she wants when she wants with no regard for anyone." A fourth simply penned, "Disrespectful and rude. This is not funny or normal."