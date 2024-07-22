Jennifer Lopez Throws 'Bridgerton'-Themed Party for 55th Birthday, Ben Affleck Is No-Show

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez, also known by her nickname J.Lo, celebrated her 55th birthday with a dazzling Bridgerton-themed bash in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20. The star-studded event saw guests donning royal-esque attire as they arrived in style, greeted by a horse-drawn carriage at the entrance.

Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, was photographed in a light blue-laced gown, joining other attendees such as actress Sarah Jessica Parker and "The Mother" star Lucy Paez.

However, one prominent figure was noticeably missing from the celebrations - Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck. Despite their high-profile wedding in July 2022, sources revealed that the couple has been spending significant time apart.

Affleck, who has been in California for most of the summer due to the production of "The Accountant 2," missed not only the birthday bash but also other key events, including the Met Gala and the premiere of Lopez's film, "Atlas."

This absence has fueled speculation about the state of their marriage. A source recently told PEOPLE, "Lopez and Affleck's marriage is 'not in the best place at the moment.' " Contrary to public belief, another insider disclosed that their issues are deeper and not related to Lopez's superstar status, noting, "The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn't know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn't true."

On their second wedding anniversary, Lopez was seen riding her bike in the Hamptons, while Affleck was spotted heading into his Los Angeles office. Instead of spending the evening with her husband, Lopez dined at Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton with her son Max and her assistant. Despite the tension, both continue to wear their wedding rings, and Affleck's children have visited their stepmom during this period.

Lopez also took some bonding time with Affleck's daughter, Violet, 18, from his previous marriage with Jennifer Garner. They were seen biking and walking arm-in-arm together in Southampton, signaling that family connections remain intact amid uncertain times for the couple.