 
Kylie Jenner Trolled for New Khy Swimwear Collection: 'Failed Again'
After the 'Kardashians' star launched Khy Vacation Shop, fans apparently doubt that the new line will be different from Kylie Swim, her swimwear line which she launched back in 2021.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner faces backlash after launching her new swimwear collection for Khy. Fans apparently doubt that the new line would be different from Kylie Swim, her swimwear line which she launched back in 2021.

Swimwear designer Jessica Anderson dubbed the new collection a "swim fail" that "just keeps getting worse" after Kylie Swim. Trying on the one-piece, the 30-year-old joked in a TikTok video that her whole body would be out and the bottom would look like a baggy diaper.

When she tried on the tankini corset, the designer was seen struggling to fit into it. She assumed it was because they used Kylie's waist size. "You failed again, Kylie," Jessica concluded.

YouTube creator Mia Maples also shared an almost 20-minute honest review of Kylie's swimsuits. "Kylie Jenner has decided to dive into swimwear again after the incredible flop that was Kylie Swim," she began. "They're really not that cutting edge," the 25-year-old said, calling the swimsuits "pretty basic." She additionally pointed out that most of the items have not sold out.

Of Khy Vacation Shop which Kylie claims to have "buttery soft swim with 90s-inspired silhouettes," Mia said that the new swimsuits were lined and the stitching was better. However, she thought it would be better if the tops had a layer of padding. Mia also noted the top slid up, though she liked the "buttery soft" material.

Not stopping there, Internet users didn't hold back when it came to sharing their opinions on the new collection. One of them wrote on Instagram comment, "Wasn't her last swimsuit line terrible? Why would anyone buy clothing from her?"

"I don't understand how is this gonna be any different than Kylie Swim since she still hasn't addressed it… different manufacturer? Different materials?" one asked. "I think the internet is still traumatized from Kylie Swim," another wrote, while someone else suggested, "Please not again with the swimsuits girl."

