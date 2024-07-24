'AGT' Recap: Season 19 Concludes Auditions with Epic Performances and a Guinness World Record

NBC TV

This season of 'America's Got Talent' features exceptional auditions and a record-setting accomplishment. Here's a recap of the highlights and a major announcement about the upcoming live shows.

AceShowbiz - Season 19 of "America's Got Talent" concluded its audition rounds with a captivating night of performances that showcased aerialists, acrobats, comedians, magicians, singers, and more. Host Terry Crews presided over the auditions, alongside returning judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

One of the most memorable moments came from 19-year-old Brooke Bailey, who delivered a stunning cover of Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way." Though she didn't receive a Golden Buzzer, she garnered enthusiastic "yes" votes from all four judges.

The evening also featured an unusual and somewhat bizarre audition from Nick Manning, who attempted to set the Guinness World Record for the most underpants pulled on in 30 seconds. While he failed in his initial attempt, Manning rallied the audience and judges to assist him in setting a new record for the most people gathered in one place wearing underwear on their heads. The feat earned them a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

However, despite the record-breaking moment, the judges unanimously declined to advance Manning to the next round due to the underwhelming nature of his act.

In addition, a variety of other standout performers captivated the judges, including Black Peppers, Haley Viloria, Kelsey Jane, Journeyy, Jonathan Burns, AIRFOOTWORK and Corkey Miller.

In a significant twist for the upcoming live shows, host Terry Crews announced that each judge will now have a second Golden Buzzer at their disposal. With this power, they can send acts directly to the finals, bypassing the viewer vote. This marks a major change in the show's format and raises anticipation for the upcoming season.