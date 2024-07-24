Zac Efron Lands Dual Roles in A24's Thriller 'Famous'

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Movie

Following the success of their collaboration on 'The Iron Claw', A24 has reunited with the 'High School Musical' star for 'Famous', a thriller in which he will portray both an overzealous fan and a Hollywood star.

AceShowbiz - A24 has secured domestic distribution rights for "Famous", a thrilling drama starring Zac Efron in dual roles. The film marks the second collaboration between A24 and Efron, following their critical and commercial success with "The Iron Claw".

Jody Hill, known for his edgy TV comedies such as "Vice Principals" and "Eastbound & Down", will direct "Famous", Deadline reports. It is based on the acclaimed novel by Blake Crouch and adapted for the screen by Chad Hodge, who previously adapted Crouch's "Wayward Pines" trilogy into a series.

Efron will portray Lance Dunkquist, an overzealous fan who bears a striking resemblance to renowned Hollywood actor James Jansen. When Dunkquist loses his job, he embarks on a relentless pursuit of fame, determined to impersonate Jansen and seize his spotlight.

Sam Esmail, creator of "Mr. Robot", will produce alongside Michael Sagol and Chad Hamilton through their Esmail Corp. Black Bear is handling international sales for the film.

"Famous" reunites Efron with A24, with whom he previously collaborated on "The Iron Claw". The latter film garnered critical acclaim and became one of A24's highest-grossing box-office hits, earning $45 million worldwide.

Efron's recent projects include appearances in Netflix's "A Family Affair" and the comedy "Ricky Stanicky". His performance in "The Iron Claw" earned him numerous accolades and cemented his status as a rising star.

The collaboration between A24, Jody Hill and Zac Efron on "Famous" promises a gripping and thought-provoking thriller that explores the lengths to which people will go to achieve their dreams and the dark consequences that can ensue.