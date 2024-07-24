Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Trolled After Unveiling Fourth Child's Name

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/INSTARimages Celebrity

After the 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star casually revealed the name and sex of his youngest child with his actress wife, many take to social media to criticize the moniker which they deem 'weird.'

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - The revelation of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's fourth child's name has drawn unexpected reactions. After the actor spilled the beans during a speech at the premiere of his film "Deadpool & Wolverine", many trolled the couple over the moniker they chose for their youngest child, Olin.

Following the reveal, social media users were quick to criticize the Hollywood couple over what some considered a "weird" moniker. "Celebrities give their kids decent names challenge: failed," someone reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A second user wrote, "We [are] making up names I see." A third critic, who seemingly failed to understand the meaning behind the name, questioned, "What the hell does that even mean."

Some others joked that Ryan and Blake's close friend Taylor Swift would have trouble fitting the name into her lyrics, something which she has done in the past with the couple's first three children. "Taylor is gonna have to work that into a song some how," one person claimed.

Another quipped, "Can't wait to hear the name Olin on TS12." Someone else mocked the unusual name choice and demanded, "Explain in swiftie terms."

Ryan casually mentioned the name of his and his wife's fourth child at the world premiere of his latest movie on Monday, July 22. Speaking to the crowd at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City, he said, "I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here."

The name-drop also confirmed the sex of the pair's fourth child, a baby boy. "I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing - that is, the contents of this movie - that happens in your wondrous life," the 47-year-old jokingly added. "I love that my entire family is here."

According to RadarOnline.com, the name Olin has Nordic origins and means ancestor's heir or inherit. While it's been a popular choice for boys in Nordic cultures, many seemingly failed to understand the origin of the name.

Prior to revealing his son's name, Ryan addressed a question about whether Taylor would reveal the name of his fourth child in "The Tortured Poets Department". "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be. And, we'll say this: we're still waiting, so Taylor, let's maybe start," he told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on "Today". "You know, she's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."