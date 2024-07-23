Laura Dern Sells Designer Clothes in Solidarity With Planned Parenthood

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

The famous Oscar-winning actress has teamed up with Vestiaire Collective for a special closet sale to benefit Planned Parenthood and promote sustainable fashion.

AceShowbiz - Laura Dern is known for her exemplary acting skills and commitment to social causes. Recently, she has combined her passion for fashion and advocacy by teaming up with Vestiaire Collective to create a clothing sale benefiting Planned Parenthood.

The Oscar-winning actress has meticulously curated items from her stylish wardrobe to help raise funds and awareness for sexual and reproductive healthcare. Shoppers can now own a piece of Dern's designer collection while supporting a meaningful cause. The collection features items from renowned designers such as Gucci, Sacai and Oscar de la Renta, with prices ranging from $63 for a Stella McCartney jersey tee to $918 for a sparkling ruffled gold maxi dress from The Vampire's Wife.

In a statement on Instagram, Dern emphasized the critical importance of accessible healthcare, posting, "Everyone deserves healthcare without shame, stigma or judgement." Her participation in this initiative underscores her dedication to both fashion sustainability and the fight against the stigma surrounding sexual and reproductive health. Vestiaire Collective reinforced this message in a press release, noting that Dern's goal is to, "bring attention to reducing the stigma around sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion."

Notable items in the sale include a dazzling gold maxi dress by The Vampire's Wife, a sleek double-breasted red coat by Calvin Klein, and a vibrant purple leather dress by Oscar de la Renta. Although some items from the 10-piece collection have already been sold, half of the items remain available for purchase on Vestiaire Collective's website.

All proceeds from the sale will directly benefit Planned Parenthood, and Vestiaire Collective has announced it will also make an additional donation to the organization. This partnership not only supports a crucial cause but also promotes circular fashion. Vestiaire Collective recently eliminated selling fees, making it more straightforward for users to earn from their pre-loved items.