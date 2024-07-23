Kris Jenner Unrecognizable in New AI-Look Photos: 'Let's See the Originals'

Instagram Celebrity

In new Instagram photos, the 68-year-old momager is seen promoting athletic apparel brand Alo, but Internet users can not help but believe that the photos are AI-generated.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - New photos of Kris Jenner left fans baffled. The said pictures featured the momager promoting athletic apparel brand Alo, but Internet users could not help but question its authenticity.

In the snaps, Kris rocked a dusty rose button-up with leggings and sneakers while posing with a dog. The photos, however, raised eyebrows as the 68-year-old star looked unrealistically flawless and younger as she didn't seem to have wrinkles.

Another picture, meanwhile, saw Kris wearing a baby blue workout set. "The Kardashians" star was also seen donning a brown sweatsuit in another snap.

Upon catching wind of the photos, some fans were convinced that the photos were AI-generated. "Looks like an AI Kim & Kris hybrid," one said, referring to Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian. One other likened Kris to the SKIMS founder, writing, "I don't know if this is Kris of Kim because omg."

"Lmao good lord let's see the originals," another noted. Someone else added, "The filters are just insane. Come on," with one person noting, "Filters are crazy."

Some others, meanwhile, begged Kris to "ease up" on the editing. "You're beautiful Kris.. ease up on the facial edits.. There is aging with grace.. then there's delusion," someone said. Another joked, "Kris blink twice if you're in there." One person noted, "Those filters are diabolical. It'll have you looking 10 years younger."

The photos came after Kris opened up about having a hysterectomy. In an episode of "The Kardashians", the matriarch was seen recovering after the surgery. She was supposed to just have her ovaries removed following the discovery of a tumor, but her doctor recommended she have her uterus removed as well, to "not give anything a chance to grow."

"I had a nurse come over and tell me that I can either have my pain pill or martini," Kris said. Daughter Khloe Kardashian later deadpanned, "I know which one you picked. That martini is wild."

Kris said in her confessional, "I'm done with my surgery and I feel great. I feel good. I'm a bit swollen. I'm a bit sore. But good."