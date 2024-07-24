Neil Young to Return for Farm Aid in Saratoga - See Line Up

Cover Images/Daniel Robertson Music

Farm Aid returns to Saratoga Springs, New York, with performances from Young, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Mavis Staples and Dave Matthews, among others.

Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - Neil Young will grace the stage once more at Farm Aid on September 21 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. Joining him on the lineup are fellow board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews along with Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson with The Travelin' McCourys, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis and Jesse Welles.

"We're energized to be back in New York," said Farm Aid founder and president Willie Nelson. "The farmers here have always found ways to innovate and contribute to their communities, even amid uncertainties and challenges."

Farm Aid aims to raise awareness and funds for family farmers who face challenges such as extreme weather, policy biases, and rising production costs. Since its inception in 1985, Farm Aid has raised nearly $80 million for programs that support farmers' livelihoods.

Notably, New York has lost a significant number of farms in recent years due to factors like rising costs, consolidation, and changing weather patterns. However, the state remains a major dairy producer, with 3,600 dairy farms contributing 15.7 billion pounds of milk annually.

Tickets for Farm Aid 2023 will go on sale July 26, ranging from $85 to $325. Proceeds will directly benefit Farm Aid's mission to support family farmers.