Emma Bunton in Tax Battle Over Spice Girls Earnings

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Baby Spice' of the Spice Girls has become embroiled in a dispute with the tax authorities over her reported £4 million earnings from the group's 2019 reunion tour.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Spice Girls' Emma Bunton is currently embroiled in a financial clash with the U.K. tax authorities over her substantial earnings from the iconic band's 2019 reunion tour. Baby Spice, as Emma Bunton is fondly known, joined her fellow bandmates Mel B (Melanie Brown), Geri Horner (Geri Halliwell) and Mel C (Melanie C) for a highly successful reunion tour in 2019. The tour covered 13 sold-out gigs across the U.K. and grossed over £60M in ticket sales. From this financial windfall, Emma received nearly £4M.

However, Emma's substantial earnings have now become a point of contention. She initially squared off her tax obligations by paying £748,014 in corporation tax, only to be blindsided by a further bill of £185,006. Reports suggest that HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) posits that Emma may even have a third debt to settle.

According to the liquidators of her company, Monsta Touring Ltd, which was established to manage her earnings from the tour and subsequently placed into voluntary liquidation in 2021, "Our understanding was that all tax had already been paid. Since March 2023, we have been in correspondence with HMRC to resolve the position. This is ongoing."

Emma, who has already received a cash payout of £3,181,268 from Monsta Touring Ltd, is yet to resolve this financial standoff. As part of the liquidation process, Monsta Touring Ltd has continually engaged with HMRC to settle these outstanding tax issues, making this an ongoing saga for the pop star.

While Emma navigates this financial quagmire, her fellow Spice Girl, Mel C, has been making waves of her own. She appeared during Orbital's set at Glastonbury and expressed her eagerness to perform solo at the iconic festival next year. Mel C reflected, "It would be quite nice to do it on my own," while also emphasizing her desire to reunite with the Spice Girls for a collective performance at Glastonbury. However, she admitted that getting all Spice Girls on the same page has been challenging.

Emma's tax troubles and Mel C's ambitions for a solo set at Glastonbury highlight the differing paths Spice Girls members are taking in their ongoing careers. Nonetheless, the iconic girl group continues to capture the public's imagination, whether through headlines about reunions or individual pursuits.

The Spice Girls, with or without each member, remain a significant part of pop culture, even as they navigate their distinct personal and professional challenges. Fans can only hope for a resolution that allows them to see their favorite '90s band reunited, perhaps on the Glastonbury stage, as Mel C wishes.