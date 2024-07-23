Holly Marie Combs Says Shannen Doherty Thought She Had 'More Time'

Cover Images/Vince Flores Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Holly Marie Combs broke down in tears on her podcast, "House of Halliwell", as she paid tribute to her late "Charmed" co-star Shannen Doherty. Doherty passed away on July 13 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Combs, 50, recalled how she and Doherty had just started recording a podcast together, and how excited Doherty was about the project. "She was really looking forward to watching the episodes with fresh eyes, as she kept saying," Combs said. "She became a fan. She watched it like an audience member."

Combs also shared that Doherty had been making plans for the future, including a trip to Italy and possibly moving there. "She didn't think she was going anywhere anytime soon," Combs said. "That's one of the saddest parts to me, that she was really looking forward to this."

Combs said she cried when she realized that neither she nor Doherty had expected her to die so soon. "I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had, but we did think we had more time," she said. "We had big, big plans for this year."

Combs added that Doherty had a "superpower" to make others forget that she was sick. "She just wanted to do so much more than her body was able to let her do," Combs said. "And I don't think I've ever met someone who had such an enthusiasm for life."

Combs also shared that Doherty had a touching bonding moment with Rose McGowan, who replaced her on "Charmed" after her departure. "They bonded in a way that they hadn't before and developed a relationship that was actually really deep and meaningful," she said. "Rose is pretty torn up. She's kind of been my grief counselor."

Combs said that Doherty didn't want to be remembered as "the actress who had cancer." Instead, she wanted to be recognized for her animal activism. Combs is now producing a documentary on seal pups, which Doherty had wanted to be a part of. "We're just going to add her name [to the credits] because I already know what she would have directed me to do," Combs said.