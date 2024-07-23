 
Holly Marie Combs Says Shannen Doherty Thought She Had 'More Time'
Cover Images/Vince Flores
Celebrity

On her podcast, 'House of Halliwell', Combs breaks down in tears while discussing her late 'Charmed' co-star, who passed away from breast cancer at age 53.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Holly Marie Combs broke down in tears on her podcast, "House of Halliwell", as she paid tribute to her late "Charmed" co-star Shannen Doherty. Doherty passed away on July 13 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Combs, 50, recalled how she and Doherty had just started recording a podcast together, and how excited Doherty was about the project. "She was really looking forward to watching the episodes with fresh eyes, as she kept saying," Combs said. "She became a fan. She watched it like an audience member."

Combs also shared that Doherty had been making plans for the future, including a trip to Italy and possibly moving there. "She didn't think she was going anywhere anytime soon," Combs said. "That's one of the saddest parts to me, that she was really looking forward to this."

  Editors' Pick

Combs said she cried when she realized that neither she nor Doherty had expected her to die so soon. "I think she did as much as she could in the time that she had, but we did think we had more time," she said. "We had big, big plans for this year."

Combs added that Doherty had a "superpower" to make others forget that she was sick. "She just wanted to do so much more than her body was able to let her do," Combs said. "And I don't think I've ever met someone who had such an enthusiasm for life."

Combs also shared that Doherty had a touching bonding moment with Rose McGowan, who replaced her on "Charmed" after her departure. "They bonded in a way that they hadn't before and developed a relationship that was actually really deep and meaningful," she said. "Rose is pretty torn up. She's kind of been my grief counselor."

Combs said that Doherty didn't want to be remembered as "the actress who had cancer." Instead, she wanted to be recognized for her animal activism. Combs is now producing a documentary on seal pups, which Doherty had wanted to be a part of. "We're just going to add her name [to the credits] because I already know what she would have directed me to do," Combs said.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Holly Marie Combs Remembers Shannen Doherty in Heartfelt Tribute Two Days After Her Passing

Holly Marie Combs Remembers Shannen Doherty in Heartfelt Tribute Two Days After Her Passing

Holly Marie Combs Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace to Human Race' After Grandfather Died From COVID-19

Holly Marie Combs Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace to Human Race' After Grandfather Died From COVID-19

Holly Marie Combs Blasts 'Idiot' Trolls After Being Accused of Snubbing Shannen Doherty

Holly Marie Combs Blasts 'Idiot' Trolls After Being Accused of Snubbing Shannen Doherty

Holly Marie Combs Marries Fiance on Second Engagement Anniversary

Holly Marie Combs Marries Fiance on Second Engagement Anniversary

Latest News
Sinead O'Connor's 'Hideous' Wax Figure Removed From Dublin Museum After Backlash
  • Jul 27, 2024

Sinead O'Connor's 'Hideous' Wax Figure Removed From Dublin Museum After Backlash

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent Over Travis Scott and Cuban Link Dating Rumors
  • Jul 27, 2024

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent Over Travis Scott and Cuban Link Dating Rumors

Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships
  • Jul 27, 2024

Unlock Your Career With International Travel Internship Opportunities in Travel Internships

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms
  • Jul 27, 2024

Donald Trump Struck by Bullet in Assassination Attempt, FBI Confirms

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit
  • Jul 27, 2024

Understanding Grit versus Resilience: Exploring Key Differences in Grit

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah
  • Jul 27, 2024

Fan Frenzy Interrupts Jason Aldean's Concert in Savannah