 
Zachary Levi Suggests Timothee Chalamet for Flynn Rider in Potential 'Tangled' Live-Action Movie
Levi shares his thoughts on who should play Flynn Rider in a potential live-action adaptation of Disney's 'Tangled' and envisions himself and Mandy Moore as the character's parents.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Zachary Levi, who voiced Flynn Rider in the 2010 Disney animated film "Tangled", has expressed his views on who could potentially portray the character in a live-action adaptation. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of "Harold and the Purple Crayon", Levi suggested Timothee Chalamet as a suitable actor for the role.

He explained that the "Dune" star is perfect for it due to his extensive experience in musicals, including "Wonka" and "A Complete Unknown". Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Levi acknowledged that he feels "a little old" for the part but remains interested in seeing the film come to fruition.

He also proposed a fun cameo role for himself and Mandy Moore, who voiced Rapunzel, as the character's parents. Moore has previously echoed this idea and also expressed a desire for pop star Sabrina Carpenter to take over her role as Rapunzel.

Disney has not officially confirmed a live-action adaptation of "Tangled", but fan anticipation has surged in recent months. Levi expressed his excitement for the potential, stating, "I'm so proud of that movie...I always dreamed about being in a Disney animated musical."

Despite not receiving a sequel, "Tangled" was adapted into an animated series titled "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure", where Levi and Moore reprised their voice roles. Levi voiced his disappointment over the lack of a sequel but expressed enthusiasm for the possibility of a live-action adaptation.

In an interview with Bustle, Moore also envisioned Carpenter as her successor in the live-action adaptation and proposed a "mother-daughter" duet with her.

While fans continue to speculate on potential casting and plot elements, Disney remains silent on any official announcements regarding a "Tangled" live-action movie. However, the fan interest and the suggestions from Levi and Moore add fuel to the anticipation surrounding this potential adaptation.

