Katie Holmes Appears to Try Hiding Face Injury During Outing in New York City

The actress portraying Joey Potter on 'Dawson's Creek' is caught on camera with apparent injury and swelling under her eyes as she steps out alone in the Big Apple.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katie Holmes has been spotted with an apparent bruise. While strolling around New York City, the actress portraying Joey Potter on "Dawson's Creek" seemingly tried to hide an injury on her face.

On Monday, July 22, the 45-year-old actress, who was married to actor Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, was out and about in the Big Apple. In a series of pictures that made their rounds online, it could be seen that she was walking around the city alone.

Katie, who embraced her makeup-free face during the stroll, was seen with an injury on her face. She had a dark bruise under her left eye. Meanwhile, there was an apparent swelling under her right eye. She seemingly attempted to keep a low profile with a dark-colored baseball hat.

For the relaxing day out, Katie opted to wear a casual outfit, including a short-sleeved black tee that came with a high neck design. She tucked the top in a pair of long white wide-leg pants. She completed the look with a pair of black flat shoes.

The former star of "The Kennedys: After Camelot" kept her belongings in a big brown leather bag that she carried on her shoulder. Despite carrying the tote bag, she held her smartphone in one of her hands.

Katie Holmes was spotted with apparent bruise and swelling under her eyes.

To keep her accessories minimal, "The Secret: Dare to Dream" actress put on only a pair of simple earrings, a nose piercing and black bracelet. In addition, her long brunette hair cascaded down her back and blew in the breeze.

The apparent injury and swelling on Katie's face may be new as she was seen without them in a previous sighting. On July 20, she stepped out solo in New York and was caught on camera having a serious conversation over the phone, apparently trying to explain something with her hand gesture. At that time, she was sporting a pair of sunglasses.