Bella Thorne Blasts Ozempic for Setting 'Crazy Beauty Standards'

AceShowbiz - In a recent Instagram Story video, actress Bella Thorne shared that she has been experiencing body image struggles and believes Ozempic is playing a role. "I haven't been feeling good about my body for a while... it's like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you're on Ozempic," she said.

Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes drug, has become a popular weight-loss aid in the entertainment industry. However, Thorne believes it is creating unrealistic expectations. She has been working hard to improve her body image through exercise and healthy habits. "I have swam every day, sweat out everything possible, and walked everywhere," she said. "And I'm finally feeling good about myself." Thorne flipped off the camera and ended her video with a message for Ozempic, "You can... off."

Thorne is known for using social media to discuss her mental health and health struggles. In a previous post, she shared that she was experiencing a mental health crisis and encouraged others to prioritize their mental well-being.

Her recent comments on Ozempic have been met with mixed reactions. Some have praised her for speaking out against the drug's potential harmful effects on body image, while others have criticized her for blaming a medical treatment for her own body image issues.

Regardless of the controversy, Thorne's message serves as a reminder that body image is a complex issue influenced by various factors. It is important to approach discussions about body image with sensitivity and to recognize that individuals experience and navigate it differently.