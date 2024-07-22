 
Drake Sparks Chatter Over New BMW That Appears Similar to Tupac's Vehicle
Instagram
Celebrity

The Canadian hip-hop artist's recent activities have raised eyebrows, including his social media post involving a mysterious BMW that looks similar to that of the late spitter.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake recently hung out with 50 Cent in Toronto and seemed to have a great time, but one of his most talked-about social media posts from this session has nothing to do with Fif. Instead, fans raised their eyebrows at a black BMW that he featured on his Instagram Story, which many felt looks suspiciously similar to the BMW in which Tupac Shakur was tragically shot and killed in 1996. However, it's not even the same model as the 'Pac one, but maybe the image and similarity alone is what Drizzy intended.

This incident is a continuation of the ongoing tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. During Kendrick's "The Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles, he altered a lyric in one of his diss tracks to say, "Give me Tupac's ring back and I might give you a little respect." This came after Tupac's estate threatened legal action against Drake for using a Tupac AI voice without consent, a move that Aubrey claimed Kendrick orchestrated.

While these remarks have fueled speculation that Drake and Kendrick's rivalry might escalate, most experts believe it will remain confined to social media jabs rather than full-on diss tracks. According to DJ Akademiks, fans can expect Drake to focus on making great music and perhaps include a few subliminal messages aimed at Kendrick.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Drake Slams Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance in Amended Lawsuit Against UMG

Drake Slams Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance in Amended Lawsuit Against UMG

Drake Calls Out Justin Bieber for Ghosting His Music Collaboration Request

Drake Calls Out Justin Bieber for Ghosting His Music Collaboration Request

Drake Dissed by His Own Label, 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit Slammed as 'Attempt to Salve His Wounds'

Drake Dissed by His Own Label, 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit Slammed as 'Attempt to Salve His Wounds'

Drake Says His 'Next Chapter' May Leave Fans 'Uneasy' Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake Says His 'Next Chapter' May Leave Fans 'Uneasy' Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo