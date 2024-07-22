Drake Sparks Chatter Over New BMW That Appears Similar to Tupac's Vehicle

AceShowbiz - Drake recently hung out with 50 Cent in Toronto and seemed to have a great time, but one of his most talked-about social media posts from this session has nothing to do with Fif. Instead, fans raised their eyebrows at a black BMW that he featured on his Instagram Story, which many felt looks suspiciously similar to the BMW in which Tupac Shakur was tragically shot and killed in 1996. However, it's not even the same model as the 'Pac one, but maybe the image and similarity alone is what Drizzy intended.

This incident is a continuation of the ongoing tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. During Kendrick's "The Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles, he altered a lyric in one of his diss tracks to say, "Give me Tupac's ring back and I might give you a little respect." This came after Tupac's estate threatened legal action against Drake for using a Tupac AI voice without consent, a move that Aubrey claimed Kendrick orchestrated.

While these remarks have fueled speculation that Drake and Kendrick's rivalry might escalate, most experts believe it will remain confined to social media jabs rather than full-on diss tracks. According to DJ Akademiks, fans can expect Drake to focus on making great music and perhaps include a few subliminal messages aimed at Kendrick.