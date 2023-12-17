 

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Disney star opens up about what she plans for her upcoming nuptials with her fiance, saying that she envisions it as a 'very fairytale' wedding.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne wants to "hide battery packs" in her wedding day hairdo. The 26-year-old star is due to marry fiance Mark Emms in 2024, and the former Disney Channel star is trying to figure out her style for the nuptials.

"The wedding is very fairytale, so I'll be working twinkly lights into my hairstyles. I've been thinking about finding ways to hide battery packs into my hair so that my hair twinkles and doing really extreme hairstyles to work jewelry into," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Bella - who started dating Mark in August 2022 and got engaged in May this year - revealed her wedding dress is being made by Italian fashion house Schiaparelli, and she wants to make a statement with her look. She added, "I'll probably stay away from pearls because it's so classic that it feels too obvious for me - unless I do a ridiculous dripped look in pearls."

  Editors' Pick

The actress does have a mood board up for her wedding gown, and she's torn between the idea of a "princess dress" or a "side booby" option with "very silky Grecian goddess kind of vibes."

Speaking to People, she said, "I just got a bunch of [dress] designs back when I was on set and he came to visit me and I had this big folder … and I'm like, 'Oh, what about this one? This one?' "[And] all the girls in my trailer are like, 'BT, don't you dare show him.' We don't even have the exact dress yet, but he was really floored by all of the dresses."

Bella admitted she's had to tell her man to "calm down" after he saw her in a "kind of white number" and immediately started thinking about their wedding day.

She revealed, "The other night we went to Seth McFarlane's Christmas party and I was wearing this sequined, silver, kind of white number, and I walked out and he was like, 'I feel like we're getting married.' I was like, 'Oh babe, calm down.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

John Amos Hopes to Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her of 'Elderly Abuse'

Stephen Fry Grateful to Be Able to Walk After 'Nasty' Fall From Stage
Related Posts
Bella Thorne's Ex Benjamin Mascolo Spills Their Bedroom Secrets

Bella Thorne's Ex Benjamin Mascolo Spills Their Bedroom Secrets

Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Engagement Ring From Fiance Mark Emms

Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Engagement Ring From Fiance Mark Emms

Bella Thorne Thinks Hollywood Lets People 'Be Different'

Bella Thorne Thinks Hollywood Lets People 'Be Different'

Bella Thorne Says Indie Movies Have 'the Best Sets' Because She Gets to Meet 'Weird' People

Bella Thorne Says Indie Movies Have 'the Best Sets' Because She Gets to Meet 'Weird' People

Latest News
Stephen Fry Grateful to Be Able to Walk After 'Nasty' Fall From Stage
  • Dec 17, 2023

Stephen Fry Grateful to Be Able to Walk After 'Nasty' Fall From Stage

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert
  • Dec 17, 2023

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Underwent Surgery After Falling and Breaking His Hip at Concert

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms
  • Dec 17, 2023

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms

John Amos Hopes to Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her of 'Elderly Abuse'
  • Dec 17, 2023

John Amos Hopes to Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her of 'Elderly Abuse'

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch
  • Dec 17, 2023

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch

Josh Peck's Stage Fright Has Deterred Him From His Dream Career
  • Dec 17, 2023

Josh Peck's Stage Fright Has Deterred Him From His Dream Career

Most Read
Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair
Celebrity

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Willie Nelson Believes Humans Will Be Revived After Death

Willie Nelson Believes Humans Will Be Revived After Death

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing

Benny Blanco Gushes Over 'Perfect' Selena Gomez as They're Pictured Kissing