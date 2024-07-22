 
Justin Theroux and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite at Olivia Rodrigo Concert
The 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' actor and the 'Avengers: End Game' actor, who are longtime friends and collaborators, reunite to watch the 'Drivers License' hitmaker perform.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr., 59, and Justin Theroux, 52, demonstrated the enduring strength of their bromance at an Olivia Rodrigo concert in Philadelphia on Friday, July 19. Theroux took to social media to share a series of snaps from the evening, including one with Downey and their respective girlfriends.

Downey opted for a casual ensemble, donning a black button-down shirt over a graphic T-shirt, while Theroux sported a khaki green military-inspired shirt with aviator sunglasses. Theroux's girlfriend, actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, and her lookalike sister, Ava, joined the duo. Bloom opted for a black sleeveless top and gray skirt, while Ava wore a black camisole and jeans.

Inside the Wells Fargo Center, Theroux captured another selfie with Downey as they eagerly awaited Rodrigo's performance. In a playful caption, Theroux referenced Philadelphia's nickname, "the city of brotherly love," as "the city of brotherly shoves."

The friendship between Downey and Theroux has a lengthy history. Theroux co-wrote the screenplays for the 2008 comedy "Tropic Thunder" and the 2010 superhero blockbuster "Iron Man 2", both starring Downey. It was Downey who introduced Theroux to his former wife, Jennifer Aniston, in 2007.

Theroux and Bloom made their official debut as a couple at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Recently, they attended the wedding of friends Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup in Mexico City.

