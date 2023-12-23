 

Bella Thorne Gushes Over Her New Jewelry Brand THORNE

Cover Images/KIKA Press
The 'Midnight Sun' actress has revealed that she's a huge fan of the designs, noting that she is wearing items from her own jewelry line anytime and anywhere.

  Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne is constantly wearing items from her own jewelry line. The 26-year-old actress launched her jewelry brand, THORNE, in 2022, and Bella has revealed that she's a huge fan of the designs.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Belle shared, "My jewelry is just an additive of who I am. So I work out in it, I sleep in it and I shower in it. I just never take it off."

Bella also revealed that Mark Emms, her fiance, has played an influential role with her brand. The actress explained that she's created a range of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces that are snuggle-safe, meaning they don't scratch or dig into the skin.

Bella remains best-known for her acting work, and the "Shake It Up" star previously claimed that Hollywood is "one of the more out-of-the box places." The actress believes that, contrary to popular opinion, Hollywood actually welcomes different kinds of people.

Bella told The Hollywood Reporter, "The world puts us in a box. I think that Hollywoods probably actually one of the more out-of-the b-ox places where people can be applauded for being different, for being scared or traumatized, all these things. You're able to share your story. We give people the room to do that honestly and brutally raw and there are people who are able to take those chances."

"I actually think Hollywood's pretty cool for letting people be different, especially in the music industry. That's where you really see it, too. But everything is also about money at the end of the day. If they can sell it, they will like it," she added.

