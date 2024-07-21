 
Jennifer Lopez Puts on Happy Face, Shares Upbeat Message Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
The 'On the Floor' hitmaker is looking forward to having 'a great day' in a weekend Instagram post despite the persistent rumors of her impending divorce from husband Ben Affleck.

  • Jul 21, 2024

AceShowbiz - Despite reports of marital woes with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is putting on a brave face and expressing hope in an upbeat Instagram post.

On Saturday, July 20, the 54-year-old singer shared optimistic photos on social media, captioning them with the message, "Today is gonna be a great day." She also posted a video celebrating the anniversary of her Spanish song "Cambia El Paso," whose lyrics hint at her current situation.

Lopez has been spending time apart from Affleck in recent weeks, reportedly focusing on their blended family and putting her career on hold to salvage their marriage. According to insiders, their time apart has strengthened their bond.

  Editors' Pick

Rumors of marital issues were fueled by the couple's separate vacations during Mother's Day and their second wedding anniversary. They have not publicly addressed the allegations but have acknowledged their different approaches to sharing their personal lives.

Amidst the rumor, one theory suggested the divorce rumor was a ploy to take the attention away from J.Lo's comeback flop. Her documentary and new album about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck received lackluster response while her tour was canceled due to alleged poor ticket sales.

The couple did send mixed signals regarding the status of their marriage, with Affleck ditching his ring in several occasions but putting it back later on. It's worth noting that he is currently filming his new movie "The Accountant 2", which might explain the occasional absence of his wedding band.

