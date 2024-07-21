'Drag Race' Star Kennedy Davenport Reveals Miscarriage After Announcing Pregnancy News on the Show

AceShowbiz - Kennedy Davenport, a drag superstar known for her appearances on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World," shared sad news on social media that she and her partner lost their baby while she was filming the second season of the competition.

The heartbreaking announcement came just one day after the premiere episode of "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World," where she announced her partner's pregnancy. She shared that she was in a happy and supportive relationship with a trans man and was expecting their first child.

"It's giving me motivation to win this $100,000," Kennedy had said at the time. "Because I have an addition to this family!"

In a candid update on an Instagram post, Kennedy expressed her desire to be transparent with her fans and community before attending the second day of RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles. She revealed that while she was unaware of the outside world during filming, she and her partner, Messia Adonis, had a miscarriage in March.

"We are both in a good head space now to talk and share," Kennedy wrote. "We believe that God has a plan for us and that what's meant to be will be. Our lives are dedicated to helping, uplifting, and encouraging others. We appreciate all the love and support you have shown us. Continue to put God first and have a great day."

Kennedy's appearance on "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World" marked her third time competing on a "Drag Race" installment, following her appearances on season 7 and All Stars 3.