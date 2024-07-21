Katy Perry Dancing Up a Storm to Dr. Luke-Produced Track 'Lifetimes'

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry continues to build momentum for her upcoming album "143", set to release on September 20 through Capitol Records. The album, which is her most awaited since 2020's " Smile ", promises to usher in a fresh era for the pop icon.

On Friday, July 19, Perry gave fans a sneak peek into what to expect with a 30-second snippet of "Lifetimes," a pulsating dance-pop track that she shared on YouTube. "I know you feel it/ Can you believe it?/ I'm gonna love you 'til the end and then repeat it," Perry sings on the Dr. Luke-produced track.

In addition, Perry shared a brief video of herself dancing along to "Lifetimes" with fans during an album preview event, captioning the clip on Instagram, "143 IS A PARTY AND EVERYONE'S INVITED: SOUND ON."

Earlier this week, Perry took to her social media to reveal the title and cover art of the new album. The cover art showcases her floating in the middle of a pink and blue whirlwind, signaling a vibrant new phase in her career. "143", which translates to "I love you," is now available for pre-sale and pre-order.

The lead single "Woman's World," which dropped on July 11, has sparked discussions online. The song, characterized by its feminist themes and cheeky visuals, has faced some backlash. Perry responded with behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram to explain her intentions, stating, "YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE!"

Besides "Lifetimes," Perry has shared snippets of more tracks from "143". Revealing teasers for songs such as "I'm His, He's Mine," "Gimme Gimme" featuring 21 Savage, and another upbeat track, "Nirvana," she has kept fans engaged and eager for more.

Discussing the timing of the album release, Perry mentioned, "I will be in Brazil playing Rock in Rio and I just figured that all of my Brazilian fans are going to be singing at the top of their lungs. The album will come out that day and I will be playing that night; they'll hopefully have listened to it once through - they might know a few songs in the set… I'm going to put out a lot of music before then, because I think that's what you want."

Perry's fifth album, " Smile ", released in 2020, was met with mixed reviews, with NME noting it "lacks the fireworks" of her previous works. With "143", fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting to see if Perry's new direction will reignite the same fervor that her earlier hits once did.

As the release date of "143" approaches, one thing is clear: Katy Perry is pulling out all the stops to ensure this album brings a fresh, vibrant soundtrack to her fans' lives. Stay tuned and get ready to party, because "143 IS A PARTY AND EVERYONE'S INVITED!"