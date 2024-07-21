 
Lady GaGa's Friends Allegedly Think Her BF Michael Polansky Is a 'Control Freak'
The pop star and actress, who made her romantic relationship with Polansky Instagram official in 2020, reportedly 'has become a more fragile person while dating [him] than at any other time.'

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has been in a longtime relationship with Michael Polansky. While things are seemingly going well between the two, a new report claimed the Grammy-winning singer's friends don't like the investor for allegedly being a "control freak."

Sources informed RadarOnline.com that the businessman is "far from a calming influence on the 38-year-old musician. A source close to the pop diva claimed, "Behind the scenes, GaGa has become a more fragile person while dating Michael than at any other time."

GaGa and Polansky have been romantically linked since 2019, but according to an insider, "the relationship has had its ups and downs." The insider added, "Everything in her career is going great, but this relationship has not been good for her and she and Michael spend a ton of her downtime together."

Before dating Polansky, GaGa was engaged with "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney and the exes' romance was "a much better fit," according to the informant. "She has handed a ton of control of her schedule over to Michael, and that wasn't the case when she was dating Taylor," they claimed. "She was in a much better place then."

GaGa and Polansky made their romantic relationship Instagram official in 2020, a few weeks after being spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. In March 2023, it was reported that they called it quits. However, they appeared to have reconciled as they were seen hanging out together in public several months later.

As for GaGa's ex Kinney, he recently married model Ashley Cruger in a small, private ceremony in Chicago. The 42-year-old actor and his 26-year-old bride have been together since 2022, making their relationship public on Instagram last year.

The couple's ceremony took place on April 30, shortly after Kinney wrapped shooting Season 12 of "Chicago Fire". Representatives confirmed that the event was intimate, with only close friends and family in attendance.

