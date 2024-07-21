Celebrities Recovering After Major Health Scares in 2024 So Far

Pexels/Samer Daboul Celebrity

Some actresses and other public figures were bedridden for weeks or had to undergo surgeries to treat their illnesses, but have since been thriving after going through those major hurdles this year.

AceShowbiz - As 2024 just reached its halfway point, a lot of things have been going on in the show business. While some celebrities made headlines with their feats and milestones, a few others might not be that lucky and went through a hard time at some moment during these past six months. For some particular stars, they had misfortunes due to their serious health issues. While most of these celebrities were bedridden by their medical conditions, others had to undergo surgeries to treat their illnesses. Despite the health scares, some of which lasted for months and were kept away from the public until they were intentionally shared to fans, these celebrities have since been recovering. Below, AceShowbiz has listed some celebrities who are thriving after going through major hurdles related to their health in this year so far.

1. Kate Beckinsale Instagram Kate Beckinsale gave her fans a scare when she first revealed her hospitalization in March with some tearful selfies. After sharing updates from the hospital for weeks through her Instagram page, she mysteriously deleted posts about her hospital stay and was seen being back home in an April post. The "Underworld" star made her first red carpet appearance since her hospitalization on May 2 when attending the King's Trust 2024 Global Gala in New York City. However, it wasn't until later that month that the 50-year-old actress disclosed the cause of her recent hospitalization and mental condition caused by prolonged grief. "I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a [Mallory-Weiss tear] caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my [esophagus] and stomach," she wrote in response to body-shaming comments. She said she also "experienced a severe flare of [her] mast cell disease," which is "mitigated by stress, shock and grief" after dealing with the loss of her stepdad Roy Battersby earlier this year and her "soulmate cat" in 2023.

2. Hayley Erbert Instagram 2024 has been pretty challenging for Hayley Erbert and her husband Derek Hough. The dancer underwent emergency brain surgery right before the end of last year and went through a "long road to recovery" in the following months. The ordeal began on December 7 when she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel which required an emergency craniectomy. Hayley had a second surgery to replace a portion of her skull which was removed during the first procedure and her recovery has been described as an "absolute miracle" by her husband Derek. After being medically cleared to return to dance, she returned to the stage alongside her husband on the opening night of their "Symphony of Dance" tour in Melbourne, Florida in April.

3. Halsey Instagram Since the beginning of her career, Halsey has been open about her health issues. She revealed she has bipolar disorder, was diagnosed with ADHD in high school and endometriosis in 2016. As if that wasn't hard enough for someone to endure, the "Bad at Love" singer revealed in June this year that she has been diagnosed with lupus and T-cell disorder. After first diagnosed with the conditions in 2022, the 29-year-old shared in an Instagram post that both of them are currently managed or in remission, but she is likely to live with them for the rest of her life. "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to," she told her fans.

4. Oprah Winfrey Instagram After promoting "The Color Purple (2023)" at the end of last year, Oprah Winfrey was kept occupied with a lot of things, including the promotion of her latest book club pick, "Familiaris" by David Wroblewski. She, however, was forced to take a step back from all activities in June after she got struck with a violent stomach bug. Detailing her condition was her longtime friend Gayle King, who said, "She had some kind of stomach thing - stomach flu - stuff was coming out of both ends. I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing." Gayle and Oprah later clarified that the former daytime talk show queen went to the ER because she was so dehydrated, but she was never hospitalized.

5. Alexa PenaVega Instagram Alexa PenaVega's (formerly Alexa Vega) latest pregnancy wasn't an easy one. While carrying her fourth child with husband Carlos PenaVega, she revealed in February that she had been put on bed rest after experiencing a tear, which required her to stay as still as possible. That incident coincided with "the worst morning sickness I had ever gone through," Alexa said in an Instagram video. After her tear resolved on its own, the actress was hospitalized twice in March due to intense bleeding. "Long story short, after a lot of time in the hospital, and tests, and bleeding calming down and everything, and ruling out all possibilities, it looks like I have had a separation of my placenta from my uterus," she explained. "Not completely, a partial." Unfortunately, Alexa had to deal with a heartbreaking loss after she gave birth to a stillborn daughter, named Indy, in April.

6. Cori Broadus Instagram Despite her famous parent, Cori Broadus didn't always get as much spotlight as her father Snoop Dogg. She, however, shocked everyone earlier this year when she revealed she suffered a "severe" stroke. The 24-year-old revealed her medical condition via Instagram Story in January, writing, "I had a severe stroke this am." She added, "I started breaking down crying when they told me. Like I'm only 24." Seemingly having had a hard time to accept her condition, she questioned, "What did I do in my past to deserve all of this." Cori, who was diagnosed with lupus when she was just 6 years old, received so much love during her hospital stay. Later in the same month, her father assured that his daughter was "doing a little bit better" when he attended the Los Angeles premiere of "The Underdoggs".

7. Olivia Munn Instagram Olivia Munn was quietly battling cancer for almost a year. In March, the actress announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer the previous year and had four surgeries in the previous ten months, including a double mastectomy. The "X-Men: Apocalypse" star described the cancer as "aggressive" and "fast moving," but said it was caught with "enough time that I had options." After undergoing breast reconstruction surgery, the 43-year-old got candid on her struggle to come to terms with her new breasts. "I didn't want to have big breasts. I didn't want them to look like a boob job," she expressed her frustration in June. Despite her initial reaction to her new boobs, Olivia has confidently returned to red carpet, including at the Vogue World show in Paris with her now-husband John Mulaney.

8. Ashley Park Instagram Ashley Park, best known for her role as Mindy Chen on "Emily in Paris", had a rough start in 2024. In January, she revealed that she had been hospitalized after suffering septic shock. "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told," she disclosed on Instagram while sharing pictures and videos of her stay in the hospital. Thanking her partner Paul Forman for staying by her side during the scary ordeal, she continued, "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion..." A few days later, she shared a positive update as saying that she had been released from the hospital and was recuperating in Paris.