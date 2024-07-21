 
Blueface's Mom Plans Welcome Home Party for Him As He's Granted Probation Again
Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

Karlissa spoke about the matter when speaking to TMZ. Noting that she has a "surprise return home party" in the works, Karlissa said she will host it the day after Blueface's hearing, if it goes as she expects.

  • Jul 21, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blueface's mom hopes he will get his freedom soon. As the "Thotiana" rapper was granted probation again, Karlissa Saffold said in a new interview that she's planning a welcome home party for him.

After all, he did just recently receive his sentence for his case in Vegas. He won't serve additional time for that as long as he complies with the conditions of his probation.

Saffold undoubtedly hopes her son returns home as soon as possible, though she has found a silver lining to his stint in jail. She says she thinks it could have been a much-needed opportunity for him to take a pause and evaluate his life, and calls it a valuable learning experience.

"I don't think that he'll ever change," she said with a laugh. "But I'm praying that you know, wisdom will come in a different fashion.

