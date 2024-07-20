Wiz Khalifa Welcomes Child With Aimee Aguilar After His Arrest in Romania

AceShowbiz - Wiz Khalifa is back on diaper duty, less than a week after he was arrested in Romania. The rapper and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar have reportedly welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, after dating for five years.

On Friday, July 19, Aimee dropped a hint at their daughter's arrival via her Instagram Story. She posted a picture of white and pink balloons as well as some floral arrangements which she apparently received to congratulate her on her baby's arrival.

Aimee expressed her gratitude in the caption as she wrote, "Thank you God." She didn't share any details about her newborn daughter, but Gossip of the City, which reposted the photo on its Instagram page, wrote, "Congrats! Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar welcomed their baby girl."

Wiz first shared the news of his girlfriend's pregnancy on June 16 to celebrate Father's Day. Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old emcee uploaded a photo with Aimee, who was holding a Clearblue test.

"Baby Girl On The Way #Clearblueconfirmed #ClearbluePartner," he captioned the post. At the time, his ex-wife Amber Rose responded to the news by writing in the comments section, "We can't wait to meet her," adding three heart-eyed emojis.

The good news of his baby's arrival comes less than a week after his arrest in Romania. He was charged with illegal drug possession after he openly consumed cannabis on stage while headlining the Beach Please! Festival in the Romanian seaside village of Costinesti on Saturday, July 13. The incident reportedly led to Wiz being escorted by Romanian authorities for questioning early Sunday.

Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors from DIICOT later confirmed that the 10-time Grammy nominee was found with over 18 grams of cannabis, a substance classified as a "risk drug" in Romania. Additionally, the authorities stated that Wiz consumed another quantity of cannabis in the form of a handmade cigarette during his performance.

Wiz has since been released. He later took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the situation. "I didn't mean any disrespect to Romania by lighting up on stage," he wrote. "They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big a** joint next time," he added, making light of the situation.