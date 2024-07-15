Wiz Khalifa Speaks Out After Arrested in Romania for Smoking Weed on Stage

AceShowbiz - Renowned US rapper Wiz Khalifa has been charged with illegal drug possession after he openly consumed cannabis on stage while headlining the Beach Please! Festival in the Romanian seaside village of Costinesti. The incident, which occurred Saturday night, July 13, led to Khalifa being escorted by Romanian authorities for questioning early Sunday, according to multiple sources.

Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors from DIICOT confirmed that the 10-time Grammy nominee was found with over 18 grams of cannabis - a substance classified as a "risk drug" in Romania. Additionally, the authorities stated that Khalifa consumed another quantity of cannabis in the form of a handmade cigarette during his performance.

Videos posted on social media show the rapper being led away by a group of Romanian police officers from the festival grounds.

While possession of marijuana in Romania can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, Khalifa was released from custody shortly after his initial questioning. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Following his release, Khalifa took to social media platform X to address the situation. "I didn't mean any disrespect to Romania by lighting up on stage," he wrote. "They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time," he added, making light of the situation.

Khalifa's candidness about his cannabis use is a well-known aspect of his public persona. In January, he admitted on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that he often shows up to his son's parent-teacher conferences high, quipping that the teachers "expect it." He also revealed in another interview that he smokes around 30 joints a day.

This recent incident in Romania is not an isolated controversy in the country's music scene. Earlier this month, US rapper Nicki Minaj canceled her performance at the Saga Festival in Bucharest, citing safety concerns related to impending protests.

As the investigation into Khalifa's case continues, it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold for the rapper. Regardless, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the cultural and legal differences that exist regarding cannabis use worldwide.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.