 
Metro Boomin to Host Special 'Metro Boomin and Friends' Hometown Show in St. Louis
The 'Like That' hitmaker is set to entertain his devotees during a forthcoming special hometown concert in St. Louis, which will feature several surprise guests.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - At the end of July, renowned rapper and producer Metro Boomin will host a special "Metro Boomin and Friends" concert in his hometown of St. Louis. The highly anticipated homecoming show is scheduled for July 29 at The Pageant.

Metro Boomin's performance will come just one night before he and Future launch their "We Trust You" tour, kicking off July 30 in Kansas City. The duo's 27-date North American tour will span major cities before concluding in Vancouver on September 9.

Tickets for the St. Louis concert go on sale on Monday, July 22, at 10 A.M. local time through Live Nation.

Metro Boomin and Future have released two successful albums this year, "We Don't Trust You" and "We Still Don't Trust You", both of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Metro Boomin has a history of showcasing his hometown pride. In May, he hosted "Metro Boomin Night" at Busch Stadium, where he debuted his AI-generated song "BBL Drizzy". He also represented the St. Louis Cardinals during Major League Baseball's Opening Day last March.

The lineup for "Metro Boomin and Friends" remains a secret, raising speculation about which special guests the producer may bring back to his hometown. Given the success of Kendrick Lamar's "Ken & Friends" show, where he brought out numerous California artists, the "Friends" moniker suggests that similar collaborations may be in store for this event as well.

