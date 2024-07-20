Anne Hathaway Dances Her Heart Out at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Germany

AceShowbiz - Anne Hathaway, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Les Miserables", made waves in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Friday night, July 19 by attending Taylor Swift's third and final show in the city. Dubbed a major Swiftie, Hathaway was spotted dancing energetically to several of Swift's hits.

In videos shared by concertgoers on X, the 41-year-old actress was seen in the VIP section of the VELTINS-Arena. She showed off her moves to chart-toppers like "...Ready For It?", "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space". Dressed in white shorts and a button-down shirt, accessorized with eye-catching yellow heart sunglasses, Hathaway didn't shy away from displaying her excitement.

Hathaway wasn't just there to enjoy the music herself. She brought one of her sons along for a memorable night. Her son was seen handing out snacks and water bottles to other fans in the VIP area, adding to the communal spirit of the event. Hathaway shares sons Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4, with her husband Adam Shulman, and the couple typically keeps their children out of the limelight.

This isn't the first time Hathaway has shown her admiration for Swift. During a 2015 interview with Glamour magazine, she referred to Swift as "a magnificent creature." Her support adds her to a long list of celebrities who have showcased their love for Swift's record-breaking tour. Notable figures such as Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and even Prince William have attended various shows worldwide.

Joining her contemporaries, Hathaway's move to attend the concert in Germany was notable. Actress Julia Roberts also made headlines earlier this year by traveling to Dublin to catch Swift's performance. The list goes on with stars like Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Shania Twain, Tom Cruise, Ellen Pompeo and Mariska Hargitay all marking their presence at Swift’s shows.

Adding to the star-studded support, Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has also been a consistent presence, attending several of her shows across the globe. Despite his commitments to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce has made it a point to support Swift, including her performances in Germany.

Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" continues to attract fans and celebrities alike, making it one of the most talked-about tours of 2023. Anne Hathaway's energetic dance moves in Gelsenkirchen serve as a testament to the tour's infectious excitement and Swift's enduring appeal.