'Independence Day' Director Discusses Third Installment and Possibility of Will Smith's Return

AceShowbiz - Fans of the "Independence Day" franchise might never see the conclusion they've long-awaited. Roland Emmerich, who directed the 1996 landmark sci-fi disaster film, has expressed doubts about the possibility of "Independence Day 3" due to complications arising from Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Emmerich recently stated, "Disney now has the decision to make it, which is even worse, you know, because they never ever did my deal."

The dynamics of developing "Independence Day: Resurgence", released in 2016, led to its lukewarm reception from fans and critics. Despite having original stars such as Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman return, the absence of Will Smith was keenly felt. Reports indicate that Smith's decision to decline the role stemmed from his interest in "Suicide Squad" and a disappointing experience in 2013's "After Earth".

Dean Devlin, Emmerich's collaborator, recalled meeting with Smith, "Before we wrote one word, we met with Will Smith and said, 'This is the idea we have.' He loved it and was super-excited to do it." However, Smith eventually backed out, "All of a sudden, he turned it down... We were shocked."

"Independence Day: Resurgence" aimed to set the stage for another sequel, but critical and commercial performance hindered that ambition. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 29% and a worldwide gross of $389.7 million-significantly lower than the original film's $817.4 million-the future of the franchise seemed bleak. Emmerich acknowledged, "A third film could end up struggling even more."

Despite these setbacks, Emmerich remains passionate about continuing the saga, possibly through a TV series given Disney's need for streaming content. "I would love to do maybe a third one, or a TV show, continuing the story," he mentioned. His envisioned third part links more closely with the original film's elements, introducing a refugee planet teeming with diverse humans under alien threat, a concept he believes would captivate audiences.

For now, "Independence Day 3" exists only in discussions and hopes. Emmerich, known for his visual effects-heavy films, remains a prominent figure in the disaster genre. Whether on the small screen or as a blockbuster film, the story of Independence Day may still have chapters yet to be told. Keep an eye out for more updates on the fate of this iconic franchise.