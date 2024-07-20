Madison Beer Unveils Escape Room-Inspired Music Video for New Single '15 MINUTES'

AceShowbiz - Madison Beer may have put smiles on her devotees' faces with her new music video. The "Make You Mine" songstress launched the official visuals, which is inspired by escape room, for her new single titled "15 MINUTES".

As of Friday, July 19, the 25-year-old singer's "15 MINUTES" MV is available on YouTube. In the newly-released clip, it can be seen that she seemingly is trying to complete some challenges in an escape room.

In the beginning of the 3-minute footage, Madison is documented strolling around an empty road alone before finding an abandoned building. On its front side, a sign reads, "Got 15 minutes? Try our escape room." After reading the sign, she looks excited, flashing her radiant big smile as she enters the building.

The "Showed Me (How I Fell in Love with You)" singer is later placed inside a moving truck that comes with a rolling door. She tries to close the door before being kicked out of the first room, which has a sign that reads, "Your 15 minutes starts now."

Madison apparently fails to complete the challenge in the second room as she is nearly thrown into a moving machine that could kill her. The footage goes on to show her approaching the same escape room. This time, the sign on its front side reads, "Try again?"

That same day, Madison dropped her latest single "15 MINUTES" that is expected to be featured in her upcoming third studio album. On the track, she sings, "I couldn't stop myself/ I couldn't help myself/ This isn't like me, can't you tell? (Can't you tell?)/ Show me around this place, and (Show me around)/ Take me in your embrace/ It feels so right, but ain't it strange?"

The "Selfish" songstress continues, "In this moment/ All I know is/ Fifteen minutes ago, I was layin' in bed/ Then I had a crazy thought in my head/ So I took the keys and got in the car/ Don't know how I got here, but baby, here we are."