 
Ben Affleck Tells Daughter Violet to Be 'Realistic' After Her Speech on Mask Mandates
The 'Accountant' actor has offered some advice to his daughter as the teen girl faced mixed reactions after her impassioned plea for strengthened mask mandates.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has reportedly advised his daughter, Violet, to be "realistic" about her activism after her speech on mask mandates sparked controversy. Violet Affleck, 18, called for an end to mask bans in medical facilities and government buildings in Los Angeles County. Her speech was met with criticism from some while others praised her courage.

According to The Daily Mail, Ben, 51, reportedly spoke to Violet and urged her to be mindful of the challenges she may face in promoting her cause. He emphasized the importance of understanding that not everyone shares her views.

Despite the "ridicule" and feelings of isolation Violet has reportedly experienced, she remains committed to her beliefs. However, she has decided to step back from pushing the issue further.

Violet's activism stems from her personal experience contracting "a post-viral condition" in 2019. She believes that mask mandates protect vulnerable populations and promote public health.

In May 2024, Violet was seen wearing a mask while carrying a book about the "Viral Underclass," indicating her continued support for COVID-19 awareness. However, days after her speech, she was spotted without a mask during an outing with her stepmother Jennifer Lopez.

Ben and Jennifer Garner, Violet's mother, have supported their daughter's efforts while also setting boundaries. They required Violet to become well-educated on the subject and wait until she was 18 to speak out publicly.

The controversy surrounding Violet's speech highlights the ongoing debate over mask mandates and the challenges activists face in advocating for their beliefs.

