Kim Kardashian Reveals Son's Vitiligo Diagnosis

AceShowbiz - In a recent conversation on the "SHE MD" podcast with renowned OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabad and women's advocate Mary Alice Haney, Kim Kardashian opened up about her long-standing battle with psoriasis and how she passed on a related skin condition to one of her sons. The reality star and entrepreneur revealed that her son has been diagnosed with vitiligo, a rare autoimmune disease affecting 0.5 to 1 percent of the world's population.

Kardashian shared, "It came from my mom, went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly." She added that her son's condition is now under control, but the journey of learning about and managing such skin disorders has been eye-opening and, at times, challenging.

The proud mother of four children - North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm - did not specify which of her sons has vitiligo. Nonetheless, she spoke about her personal history with psoriasis, which has been a significant part of her life since her 30s. Kardashian recounted the onset of her psoriasis during her nephew Mason Kardashian's birthday party while wearing an itchy sequined outfit. Despite temporary relief from cortisone shots, the condition resurfaced five years later.

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has tried various treatments to alleviate her psoriasis symptoms, including special herbs, a six-week celery juice diet, and numerous topical remedies. Her persistence in finding a treatment highlights her determination to manage her health, despite the unpredictable nature of psoriasis flare-ups.

Kardashian's skin condition once almost compromised her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, which compounded her stress levels as she prepared for the prestigious event. She explained that stress management is crucial although it was not the root cause of her flare-up; instead, she suspected a dietary change. By cutting out meat, she noticed a calming of her symptoms.

Despite these challenges, Kardashian continues to present herself with grace and resilience, sharing her experiences on social media to inform and inspire others facing similar issues. Her candidness not only brings visibility to autoimmune skin conditions but also serves as an assurance that such struggles can be navigated successfully, even under the public eye.

Kim Kardashian's openness about her journey and her son's condition underscores the importance of awareness, knowledge, and proactive management of health issues. It also serves as a powerful reminder that vulnerability can indeed be a strength.