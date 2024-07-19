Joe Budden Reacts to Claims Cardi B Gave Him Lap Dance After Her X Space Rants

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden has responded to Cardi B's X Space rants against him. Making use of his account, the radio personality denied the raptress' claims about him, one of which saying that she used to give him a lap dance.

"I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career… Peace & love," Joe wrote on the app, formerly Twitter. "I have also never gotten a lap dance from this lady."

The broadcaster went on to shut down Cardi's allegations that he's doing cocaine, adding that he loves the Grammy winner's music. "I really just wanted an album from someone whose music i love," he explained. "She cursing me smooth out but she still hilarious lol…. I'm going to bed, i apologize to @iamcardib for whatever i did and peace and love to all."

Joe Budden reacted to Cardi B's X Space rants.

Joe's tweets came after Cardi went off on the rapper-turned-media personality during an X Space session on Thursday afternoon, July 18. "Bro I gave you a lap dance two times in Starlets. You was high as f**k. High as f**k on coke, n***a… I don't give a f**k when people talk s**t about me," Cardi fumed. "It's the fact you always talk shit about me Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this n***a… For the past two years, this n***a has only talked bad things about me."

"Every five or six months you comparing another female rapper towards me, you compare new artists, old artists, every single f**king artist with me, bro," she furher ranted. "If you love these b***hes so much, why are you not talking about their album? You compare females to me that my worst records beat their best records. I don't give a f**k about none of these b***hes."

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker added, "But you really want my album to come out so you can criticize it," she said. "Cause every time I drop something you don't like it. Every single time a b***h drops something and they doing mediocre, you say they doing better than me… What are you talking about? The s**t is in motion. Merch is in motion, the box sets is in motion. You don't know s**t."