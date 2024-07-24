Joe Budden Jokingly Calls Drake His Son After Leaving Drizzy Fans Enraged

Instagram Celebrity

Twitter Spaces has become a platform for rappers and the hip-hop community to engage in heated discussions, including one about Joe Budden's alleged dislike of Drizzy.

AceShowbiz - It seems like Twitter Spaces is the new platform for rappers and the hip-hop community to really get some conversations going. Over the last 72 hours or so, Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden have been trending on the social media platform for their headline-rich debates with fans.

The latter of the two was the latest to host one and the Chicago native decided to join the chat room. In their dialogue, Lupe cleared up some comments he made on his Spaces event this past weekend about his alleged beef with Kendrick Lamar. That subsequently led Joe Budden to address the narrative surrounding him that he dislikes Drake as well.

Another thing that both of their Twitter Spaces share is that at least one fan became upset with the host. As you can hear below, this passionate Drake Stan was not having any of Joe's slander. He likened the rapper turned podcaster hopping on Spaces to Lamar's "I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk" bar on "Euphoria".

The fan continued to grow more enraged, telling Joe to "eat a d**" and even referencing the time he was accused of masturbating dogs a few years ago. However, Budden remained fairly calm during this heated exchange. You can tell that he was getting under this guy's skin, so he dug a little deeper. He started by saying that instead of hating him, the fan actually loves him. Then, to really send this dude over the edge, Budden hilariously mocks the Drizzy supporter by saying the rapper is his son and that "you are my grandson".