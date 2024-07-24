 
Joe Budden Jokingly Calls Drake His Son After Leaving Drizzy Fans Enraged
Instagram
Celebrity

Twitter Spaces has become a platform for rappers and the hip-hop community to engage in heated discussions, including one about Joe Budden's alleged dislike of Drizzy.

  • Jul 24, 2024

AceShowbiz - It seems like Twitter Spaces is the new platform for rappers and the hip-hop community to really get some conversations going. Over the last 72 hours or so, Lupe Fiasco and Joe Budden have been trending on the social media platform for their headline-rich debates with fans.

The latter of the two was the latest to host one and the Chicago native decided to join the chat room. In their dialogue, Lupe cleared up some comments he made on his Spaces event this past weekend about his alleged beef with Kendrick Lamar. That subsequently led Joe Budden to address the narrative surrounding him that he dislikes Drake as well.

  Editors' Pick

Another thing that both of their Twitter Spaces share is that at least one fan became upset with the host. As you can hear below, this passionate Drake Stan was not having any of Joe's slander. He likened the rapper turned podcaster hopping on Spaces to Lamar's "I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk" bar on "Euphoria".

The fan continued to grow more enraged, telling Joe to "eat a d**" and even referencing the time he was accused of masturbating dogs a few years ago. However, Budden remained fairly calm during this heated exchange. You can tell that he was getting under this guy's skin, so he dug a little deeper. He started by saying that instead of hating him, the fan actually loves him. Then, to really send this dude over the edge, Budden hilariously mocks the Drizzy supporter by saying the rapper is his son and that "you are my grandson".

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Joe Budden Reacts to Claims Cardi B Gave Him Lap Dance After Her X Space Rants

Joe Budden Reacts to Claims Cardi B Gave Him Lap Dance After Her X Space Rants

Joe Budden Accused of Bullying by Ex Tahiry Jose After He Denies Her Abuse Claims

Joe Budden Accused of Bullying by Ex Tahiry Jose After He Denies Her Abuse Claims

Joe Budden Defends Himself After Being Slammed for Removing Podcast Segment on Diddy Assault Video

Joe Budden Defends Himself After Being Slammed for Removing Podcast Segment on Diddy Assault Video

Joe Budden Accuses Ye of Chasing Clout by Weighing on Big 3 Feud, Urges J. Cole to 'Kill' Him

Joe Budden Accuses Ye of Chasing Clout by Weighing on Big 3 Feud, Urges J. Cole to 'Kill' Him

Latest News
Comic-Con 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Set to Play Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret War'
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Set to Play Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret War'

Comic-Con 2024: Jennifer Garner Trapped in Elevator, Jokes She'll Take the Stairs Next Time
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Jennifer Garner Trapped in Elevator, Jokes She'll Take the Stairs Next Time

Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Reboot Gets Official Title, Debuts First Footage
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: 'Fantastic Four' Reboot Gets Official Title, Debuts First Footage

J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy
  • Jul 28, 2024

J.D. Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston's Remarks About Daughter Amid 'Childless Cat Ladies' Controversy

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'
  • Jul 28, 2024

Comic-Con 2024: Colin Farrell's The Penguin Confirmed to Return for 'The Batman 2'

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday
  • Jul 28, 2024

Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday