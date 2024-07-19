New 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Trailer Unleashes a Sinister and Chaotic Adventure

AceShowbiz - A new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" offers a glimpse into the misadventures that Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and her daughter Astrid face in the afterlife (Jenna Ortega).

Astrid, like her mother, is an outcast who endures bullying at her prep school. However, she befriends Arthur Conti's character, who reveals her mother's legendary status. Meanwhile, Lydia summons Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to protect Astrid from the Neitherworld after she inadvertently opens a portal.

This time, Beetlejuice seems to be assisting Lydia in their battle against the formidable entity Delores (Monica Bellucci), who has a history with the trickster ghost. Despite his apparent efforts to restrain his mischievous nature, Beetlejuice still plans to wed Astrid in a gothic silver dress, much to her dismay.

With Tim Burton at the helm and a script penned by "Wednesday" showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" promises the same blend of humor and frights that captivated audiences in the original classic.

The sequel introduces a captivating cast, including Catherine O'Hara reprising her role as Delia Deetz, Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe as a ghost detective. Monica Bellucci portrays Delores, Beetlejuice's former wife.

The trailer also showcases a dance sequence featuring Astrid and Delia, their movements mirroring each other in a perplexing display. This adds a layer of supernatural mystery to the film.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" arrives in theaters nationwide on September 6, with international release dates beginning September 4.