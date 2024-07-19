 
Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon and Jeremy Strong Hang Out With Daughters in Copenhagen
Hollywood's famous girl dads are caught on camera taking their daughters to enjoy an amusement park together during a joyful day out in Copenhagen, Denmark.

AceShowbiz - On July 17, three Hollywood's biggest stars were seen bonding with their daughters in Copenhagen, Denmark. Pictures show girl dads Bradley Cooper, Matt Damon and Jeremy Strong at Tivoli Gardens Amusement Park with their children.

Cooper, 49, held hands with his 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, while wearing casual shorts, a white T-shirt, and a backward baseball cap. Damon, 53, appeared equally cheerful, accompanying some of his four daughters: Alexia, 24; Isabella, 18; Gia, 16; and Stella, 13. Strong, 45, was present with his wife, Emma Wall, and their daughters Ingrid, 6; Clara, 5; and another daughter born in 2021 whose name has not been disclosed.

It is unclear whether the three actors were traveling together or if their meeting was coincidental. However, Strong and his wife own a summer house in Copenhagen. Later that day, the group was joined by Liam Hemsworth, 34, his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 27, and Jessica Chastain, 47, at the Michelin star restaurant The Alchemist.

Hemsworth and Damon have formed a close bond in recent years, vacationing together on multiple occasions. Damon and his wife have also vacationed with the Hemsworth family, including Chris Hemsworth, who befriended Damon while working in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Thor: Love and Thunder".

Cooper and Damon are also part of a Wordle group that includes Ben Affleck and Jason Bateman. Affleck revealed that he joined the group after recovering from COVID-19.

