Kate Hudson Reveals Shocking Hygiene Habit She Shares With Pal Matthew McConaughey

AceShowbiz - Actress Kate Hudson has confirmed the unconventional hygiene habit she shares with her co-star and friend Matthew McConaughey: they both refrain from using deodorant. Hudson made this revelation on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen". When asked if she forced McConaughey to wear deodorant during their 2008 film "Fool's Gold", Hudson replied, "No! He doesn't wear deodorant, and by the way, I don't either."

McConaughey's aversion to deodorant has been part of his public persona for years. In 2005, he told People magazine that he hadn't used deodorant in "20 years." He explained, "The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man and, two, smells like you.' "

Hudson admitted that she can smell McConaughey's scent from a distance, saying, "We're au naturel." She also joked that she looked for deodorant backstage before her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live".

Despite their unique hygiene habits, the chemistry between Hudson and McConaughey is undeniable. They first starred together in the 2003 rom-com "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days", and their on-screen connection led to rumors of a sequel. Hudson recently expressed her openness to a possible sequel, stating, "I think we're both totally open, but it just never has happened."

Meanwhile, McConaughey has hinted at a possible political career. At the National Governors Association meeting in 2024, he said, "Yes, I have thought about running for office." However, he emphasized that he is still in a "learning tour" and that he doesn't fit neatly into any political category.