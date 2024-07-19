Maren Morris Laughs Off Viral Wardrobe Malfunction

AceShowbiz - Country star Maren Morris inadvertently revealed more than she intended during a July 4th performance, but she's taking the incident in stride, using it to promote her upcoming EP and show her confidence.

Maren Morris addressed a wardrobe malfunction that occurred during her performance at Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic in Camden, New Jersey. The 34-year-old singer wore a denim maxi skirt with a high thigh split, which accidentally exposed her to the crowd as she moved about the stage during a rendition of her hit song "The Middle".

In a humorous TikTok video posted on Tuesday, July 16, Morris poked fun at the situation. She captioned the clip, "Hey guyz did anything weird happen today?!?!" and played Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" in the background. She added, "I think I'll frame the skirt," and commented, "Like, I've given birth. Nothing embarrasses me anymore."

Morris used the opportunity to promote her upcoming five-track EP, "Intermission", which is set to release on August 2. It includes previously released singles "Cut!" featuring Julia Michaels and the new "I Hope I Never Fall in Love". The EP explores themes of heartbreak and casual relationships following Morris's divorce from Ryan Hurd.

Despite the viral nature of the wardrobe malfunction, Morris remains unfazed. She continues her tour, with stops throughout the United States until the end of the year.