Johnny Depp Joins Andrea Bocelli to Play Guitar Onstage for Jeff Beck Tribute

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has shown off his skills in playing guitar. While paying tribute to late guitarist Jeff Beck, the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" actor played the instrument as he joined Andrea Bocelli onstage.

On Wednesday night, July 17, the 61-year-old actor stepped on the stage during Andrea's second gig of his 3 shows in Lajatico, Italy. The two offered a duet performance in front of the packed audience at Teatro del Silenzio in the classical artist's hometown.

In a video that circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, it could be seen that the "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" actor was sitting on a chair while playing the guitar. In the meantime, Andrea stood near him as he belted out a song.

According to TMZ, Johnny and Andrea were performing "En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor". It was said that "they originally played [the song] together back in 2020, when [Johnny] and his good pal Jeff visited Andrea. The trio recorded their jam session back then, and then Johnny and Andrea played the same song in concert this evening."

The media outlet also revealed that "they were able to incorporate the recording of Jeff playing years ago into the performance this evening. So it's almost as if the three of them are playing together again on stage." Aside from Johnny, fellow artists Ed Sheeran and Will Smith performed alongside Andrea on the second night.

For the show, Johnny sported a nearly all-black ensemble. He looked clean in a long-sleeved top underneath a black blazer. He also wore a pair of long black tailored pants, matching loafers and matching sunglasses. In addition, his shoulder-length hair was let loose and parted in the middle.

The tribute came one year after Jeff passed away at 78 years old from a health issue. The member of rock band The Yardbirds died on January 10, 2023 after contracting bacterial meningitis. Later that year, Johnny, who hit the road with Jeff in 2022, remembered his late pal with a tribute concert.