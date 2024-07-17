SZA Leaves Fans Disappointed With Unrecognizable Look in New Video

AceShowbiz - SZA has found herself in hot water after treating her fans to a new social media post. The "Kill Bill" songstress apparently left some of her devotees disappointed with her unrecognizable look in a newly-shared video.

On Tuesday, July 16, the 34-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer made use of Instagram Stories to upload a never-before-seen video. In the clip, it could be seen that she was striking some poses in front of a huge mirror.

SZA, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, was documented showing off her jaw-dropping figure while standing up alone in a room. As she held her smartphone in one of her hands, she fixed her top before playing with her hair.

The "Nobody Gets Me" singer, who embraced her makeup free face, looked stunning in a skintight sleeveless light green crop top that came with two thick straps. She also donned a pair of light gray shorts. To enhance the casual look, she wore a ring and put on a pair of clear glasses.

In addition, SZA's long dark-colored hair was tied with two hair ties while her bangs were parted to the side. She used Latto (Mulatto)'s song titled "Big Mama (1st Half Only)" as the background music of the footage.

The short clip was later shared by a blog on Instagram, prompting social media users to voice their thoughts on SZA's look. Several users noticed the singer's different appearance with one asking, "Sza why u keep getting stuff done love." Similarly, another questioned, "She's so big omggg why she did this to her body."

A third wrote, "Damn near unrecognizable compared to her original body/face." Many other users appeared to have agreed that SZA was nearly "unrecognizable" in the video as the comment received more than 200 likes in just five hours. When one user gushed over her for having the "best body in the game," another complained, "Correction *the best bought body in the game* she still sexy tho but that title is Chloe Bailey's."