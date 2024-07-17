 
SZA Leaves Fans Disappointed With Unrecognizable Look in New Video
Instagram
Celebrity

Shortly after treating social media users to her never-before-seen video, the 'Nobody Gets Me' songstress finds herself in hot water over her different look.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - SZA has found herself in hot water after treating her fans to a new social media post. The "Kill Bill" songstress apparently left some of her devotees disappointed with her unrecognizable look in a newly-shared video.

On Tuesday, July 16, the 34-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer made use of Instagram Stories to upload a never-before-seen video. In the clip, it could be seen that she was striking some poses in front of a huge mirror.

SZA, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, was documented showing off her jaw-dropping figure while standing up alone in a room. As she held her smartphone in one of her hands, she fixed her top before playing with her hair.

  Editors' Pick

The "Nobody Gets Me" singer, who embraced her makeup free face, looked stunning in a skintight sleeveless light green crop top that came with two thick straps. She also donned a pair of light gray shorts. To enhance the casual look, she wore a ring and put on a pair of clear glasses.

In addition, SZA's long dark-colored hair was tied with two hair ties while her bangs were parted to the side. She used Latto (Mulatto)'s song titled "Big Mama (1st Half Only)" as the background music of the footage.

The short clip was later shared by a blog on Instagram, prompting social media users to voice their thoughts on SZA's look. Several users noticed the singer's different appearance with one asking, "Sza why u keep getting stuff done love." Similarly, another questioned, "She's so big omggg why she did this to her body."

A third wrote, "Damn near unrecognizable compared to her original body/face." Many other users appeared to have agreed that SZA was nearly "unrecognizable" in the video as the comment received more than 200 likes in just five hours. When one user gushed over her for having the "best body in the game," another complained, "Correction *the best bought body in the game* she still sexy tho but that title is Chloe Bailey's."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
SZA Nearly Dropped by Shaky Dancer During Tour Kick-Off With Kendrick Lamar

SZA Nearly Dropped by Shaky Dancer During Tour Kick-Off With Kendrick Lamar

SZA Dishes on Her Dream Superhero Role in MCU

SZA Dishes on Her Dream Superhero Role in MCU

SZA Hint at Future Collaboration With Taylor Swift

SZA Hint at Future Collaboration With Taylor Swift

SZA Gushes Over Kendrick Lamar, Calls Him 'a Prophet' After Super Bowl Show

SZA Gushes Over Kendrick Lamar, Calls Him 'a Prophet' After Super Bowl Show

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo