Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Excludes Tragic Scene as Producers Plan Film Release

AceShowbiz - The tragic scene that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" has been removed from the final cut of the film. An insider revealed that the scene, which was being rehearsed when the fatal shooting occurred, was excised from the script during rewrites.

The film's resumed filming featured extensive script changes, with the church scene in question being omitted. Sources describe the finished product to PEOPLE as "a beautiful film" akin to a "big studio movie."

Alec Baldwin, who starred and co-produced the film, faced involuntary manslaughter charges but was acquitted after a judge dismissed the case with prejudice due to prosecutorial misconduct. However, civil lawsuits remain pending, including one filed by Hutchins' parents and sister.

The incident occurred during a rehearsal when cameras were not rolling. Baldwin was handling a prop revolver that unknown to him contained live rounds. He has maintained that he did not pull the trigger and was unaware of the live ammunition.

The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to prison. Her attorney plans to file a motion to dismiss the verdict based on Baldwin's trial outcome.

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew served as an executive producer on the resumed production of "Rust", which was completed in Montana in 2023. Cinematographer Bianca Cline took over Hutchins' unfinished work.

Despite the criminal charges being dismissed, the tragedy of Hutchins' death continues to cast a shadow over the film. The pending lawsuits and the impact on the Hutchins family serve as a reminder of the devastating consequences of on-set safety violations.