Kim Kardashian Looks Vibrant While Reflecting on 'Happy' Moments in India

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of joyful photos from her "Happy Place" in India on Tuesday, July 16. Dressed in a vibrant red flowy dress, she explored a luxurious hotel, posing on a couch and beaming for the camera. "Happy Place," she captioned the post.

Her visit was filled with memorable experiences. Kardashian shared photos of herself serving food at a temple with her sister Khloe Kardashian, Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to interact with children and vowed to cherish the experience forever.

At the Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations, Kardashian made fashion statements with three unique lehengas. On Friday, she wore a deep red lehenga with glitter accents, breaking the tradition that reserves red for Indian brides. On Saturday, she opted for a beige lehenga adorned with intricate face jewelry and a diamond necklace. Lastly, on Sunday, she showcased a modern take on a lehenga in a striking red design with a veil, cropped top, and skirt with a thigh slit.

Kardashian's Mumbai adventure extended beyond the wedding. She embraced the local culture by taking an auto ride through the busy streets. She also shared photos of herself barefoot and gleefully running through the corridors of the iconic Taj Hotel.

In an Instagram post, Kardashian announced that her Indian experience would be featured in the next season of her show, "The Kardashians". The episodes will capture moments from the Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations.

Kardashian's heart-warming moments at the wedding included a selfie with a young child adorned with a "teeka" on the forehead, which became a viral sensation on the internet.

Kim Kardashian's visit to India has been met with enthusiasm from fans and followers, showcasing her appreciation for the country's rich culture and vibrant traditions.