Cara Delevingne and Girlfriend Minke Pack on PDA at Concert

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend, musician Minke (Leah Mason), have been making headlines this summer with their public displays of affection at various high-profile concerts. The couple's love story has become a focal point for many fans, particularly as they share these intimate moments during major musical performances.

The pair were recently seen at Stevie Nicks' concert at BST Hyde Park, where they shared a passionate kiss in the VIP area. The 32-year-old model and actress dressed casually in a dark green and blue tartan jacket paired with a simple white T-shirt, while Minke donned a typically edgy outfit with a black leather jacket and emerald green trousers.

The event, attended by other celebrities such as Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Stella McCartney, was a night filled with camaraderie and great music. Stevie Nicks stunned the crowd by bringing Harry Styles on stage for a heartfelt tribute to the late Christine McVie.

Earlier, the couple had been spotted sharing a similar tender moment at Glastonbury. Cara sported a festival-ready look with jeans, a lime green hoodie, and a waterproof khaki jacket. Minke, on the other hand, complemented her in black sunglasses and an equally stylish beanie. The couple seemed to effortlessly blend the spirit of the music festivals with their palpable chemistry.

In addition to their time at concerts, Cara and Minke recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. Cara took to Instagram to share their journey, posting a series of intimate photos and expressing her gratitude for Minke's presence in her life.

"Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things," she gushed. She further expressed how Minke has been a pivotal presence in her life, helping her navigate through "a lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly love."

Despite the energetic and sometimes chaotic festival environments, these moments of affection between Cara and Minke stand out as symbols of their enduring relationship. Such public displays not only highlight their love but also reframe how modern relationships can thrive in the limelight of music and entertainment.