Travis Kelce's Mom Donna and Jenna Bush Hager to Make Acting Debut in Hallmark's Christmas Movie

AceShowbiz - Hallmark Channel is once again embracing the holiday spirit early with its 12th annual Christmas in July celebration, featuring a highly anticipated Kansas City Chiefs-themed Christmas film. Titled "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story", the movie is set to enchant fans with its unique blend of festive cheer and football fervor.

Among the star-studded cast is Jenna Bush Hager, who is preparing for her acting debut in the film. In a behind-the-scenes clip aired on the July 15 episode of "Today", Bush Hager received warm wishes from her celebrity costars, Donna Kelce, Hunter King, and Tyler Hynes. "Good luck, Jenna!" exclaimed Donna Kelce, with King and Hynes echoing the sentiment and encouraging her to "think Christmas-y thoughts."

Donna Kelce, the beloved mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, joins the film as a character named Donna, "the manager of the Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic's," Hallmark announced on July 13. Her appearance adds a special touch as fans adore her support for her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce. The movie will also feature Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and several current players, making it a true celebration of the team.

Jenna Bush Hager expressed her excitement, sharing her joy on "Today With Hoda & Jenna". "I've never starred in a film before, and by star, I mean participate in any form," she said. Her enthusiasm for the project is palpable, as she donned Travis Kelce's No. 87 jersey and a Santa Claus hat, fully embracing the holiday spirit.

"Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" follows Alana Higman, played by King, a Chiefs superfan whose family enters the team's "Fan of the Year" contest. As she bonds with Derrick (Hynes), the Chiefs' director of engagement, a twist in the tale involves Alana's grandfather's missing vintage Chiefs hat. The plot promises a blend of romance, holiday cheer, and football magic, making it a must-watch for fans.

While the film isn't directly inspired by Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift, Hallmark's choice of title, seemingly nodding to Swift's hit song "Love Story," alludes to the couple's influence on the film's concept. Their high-profile relationship has certainly heightened interest in the Chiefs, making this Christmas film even more eagerly awaited.

King gave fans a sneak peek into the production process with a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram, featuring an empty Arrowhead Stadium. The excitement and anticipation for this unique film are building, promising a delightful addition to Hallmark's holiday lineup.