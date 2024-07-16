Matt Damon and Wife Evacuated From Bar in Greece Due to Bomb Threat

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso were caught in an unexpected situation on Saturday evening, July 14 while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. The celebrity couple, along with their four daughters, were enjoying a night out at a beach bar when local authorities received an anonymous email falsely claiming that explosive devices had been placed in four beach bars across the bustling island.

At approximately 11:00 P.M., the Mykonos Police Sub-Directorate immediately responded to the threat, prompting bar staff to guide approximately 4,000 patrons, including the Damon family, to safety. According to witnesses, the bar owners managed the evacuation in a calm and orderly manner despite the challenging circumstances.

Footage from the scene showed Matt Damon, 53, appearing relaxed and compliant as he followed the staff's instructions to evacuate the premises. One bar owner described the procedure to Greek outlet Protothema, stating, "Upon receiving notification from the police, we promptly reduced the music and calmly guided our guests to safety. It was a challenging situation, but we managed to maintain order."

Local police later confirmed that the bomb threats were a hoax. The incident briefly disrupted traffic across the island as visitors sought vehicles to leave the area, leading to temporary jams on several roads. Despite the disruption, the overall evacuation proceeded smoothly without any reported injuries or incidents.

Damon and Barroso, who have been married since 2005, have four daughters: Alexia, 25, Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13. The actor first met Luciana in 2003 while filming "Stuck On You" in Miami. Luciana, who had a four-year-old daughter at the time, recounted their meeting in an interview with Vogue Australia in 2018, noting that Damon appreciated her dedication to her daughter.

"Matt's story is that he saw me across the room and there was a light on me," she remarked. "And I'm like: 'Yeah it was a nightclub - there were lights everywhere!' " She added, "I can't, I have a four-year-old daughter, I'm not going anywhere… and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter. He said: 'I love that you're a mum and that's your priority. Some guys might have been different, they might think it's complicated, but for him it wasn't."

The family's vacation in Mykonos will undoubtedly be remembered for this unexpected bomb scare, but their composed response underlines the importance of maintaining order in emergencies. Despite this jarring event, the Damon family's bond and resilience shine through.