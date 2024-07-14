Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Dies at 76, Tributes Pour in From Pauly Shore, Ricki Lake and More

AceShowbiz - Richard Simmons has sadly left this world. The fitness guru passed away at the age of 76, and upon hearing of the news, many celebrities offered their tributes to him.

Comedian Pauly Shore wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 13, "I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed." He added, "I hope you're at peace and twinkling up in the heavens."

"Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You're one of a kind, Richard," the comic added. "An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace."

Ricki Lake added in her own post, "We were all so lucky to have this special man in our lives. #richardsimmons was a a huge inspiration to me and a frequent guest on my old show." The actress added, "One time he surprised me, with that classic doorbell, came out running in those red and white striped shorts and tank, grabbed me, picked me up and spun me round and round while I was wearing a mini skirt. I was tickled and embarrassed at the same time. Such a wonderful memory."

"Here I am with my friend @mariamenounos and Richard at his legendary #slimmonsstudio," she said of their mirror selfie. "Thank you dear Richard for the unconditional love and constant encouragement you gave to all of us."

Sally Jessy Raphael, meanwhile, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "I am completely devastated at the loss of @theweightsaint." The TV host continued, "We've done so many shows together, shared so many laughs & hugs, and I considered him a dear friend who changed so many lives over the years."

Richard died at his Los Angeles home one day after he celebrated his birthday. Police told TMZ that they believe it was natural death.

Earlier this year, Richard alarmed fans with a vague social media post stating that he was "dying." He penned at the time, "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

Richard later clarified that the post was intended as a reminder to appreciate life fully. Days later, he revealed that he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. The diagnosis came after he noticed a suspicious bump under his right eye.