Radiohead's Guitarist Jonny Greenwood Halts Tour After Hospitalized for Serious Illness

AceShowbiz - Radiohead's guitarist Jonny Greenwood has been hospitalized after falling seriously ill during the European leg of their tour with his side project, The Smile. The sudden illness has resulted in the cancellation of the tour, leaving fans disappointed but hopeful for his recovery.

According to a statement released by The Smile, Greenwood, a British musician, keyboardist, and composer, required emergency hospital treatment, including intensive care, due to a severe infection. "A few days ago, Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that needed emergency hospital treatment, some of it in intensive care," the trio of Thom Yorke, Greenwood, and drummer Tom Skinner stated.

Despite the gravity of his condition, the statement assured that Greenwood is now out of danger and expected to return home soon. However, doctors have advised him to prioritize rest, leading to the unfortunate decision to cancel the remaining European tour dates. Ticket holders are assured that refunds will be processed promptly at their point of purchase.

The news of Greenwood's illness has prompted an outpouring of support from fans and the music community, wishing him a speedy recovery. "Mercifully he is now out of danger and will soon return home," The Smile added. "We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny's care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery."

The Smile was scheduled to begin the second leg of their summer European tour in support of their new album "Wall of Eyes" on August 7, with several festival appearances on the agenda. Now, Thom Yorke will take a break from performing until October, when he embarks on a solo tour.

The Smile, composed of Greenwood, Yorke, and Tom Skinner, has gained a reputation for their sound, which blends elements of Radiohead with German experimental music and jazz influences. Despite the tour's cancellation, the band remains optimistic about future performances once Greenwood has fully recovered.

As Greenwood focuses on recuperation, the music world watches closely, eager for his return to health and the stage.