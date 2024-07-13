Billie Eilish Admits Her Tendency to Get 'Insane' When She Has a Crush on Someone

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has candidly shared her struggles with dating, revealing that she tends to become intensely emotional when she develops feelings for someone. In a recent episode of "Chicken Shop Date", Eilish revealed to host Amelia Dimoldenberg just how intense her crushes can be.

"I become insane when I have a crush," Eilish admitted. "I get absolutely insane. When I was growing up, no one I had a crush on ever had a crush on me back - that I know of. It's very demoralizing. It's sad."

Yet, Billie found life "so empty" without a crush. "All I do is crush on people," she claimed. "It's all I do. When I don't have a crush, life feels so empty."

She also told the host what turns me on, "It's all about passion." People's scent is also an important factor for her. "[It's] kinda No. 1," she said. "I can get around it, but I'm definitely, like, that's the first thing I notice. I have a very strong nose, so if somebody smells good, I like them more."

Despite her fame, Eilish's relationship history isn't devoid of heartbreak. She previously dated The Neighbourhood's frontman Jesse Rutherford, but the two amicably parted ways. Calling him "truly one of my favorite people in the world," Eilish has made it clear that they remain on good terms.

However, the pop star isn't rushing back into the dating scene. "I plan on never dating again," she told Rolling Stone, quickly tempering the statement by adding, "That's not true, obviously. But no, I don't see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me."

Eilish's experience with her ex-boyfriends has been a pattern - she's always the one to end things but her exes aren't "totally innocent." "I've never been broken up with. I've only done the breaking up," she shared, clarifying that this doesn't necessarily label her as a heartbreaker. Instead, she felt compelled to end relationships when things weren't right.

Even with her straightforward approach to dating, Eilish isn't immune to modern dating struggles. On a recent BBC podcast appearance, she recounted an episode of being ghosted, describing it as "the craziest ghosting" she had ever encountered.

Having made concrete plans with someone, she was left baffled when they never showed up or contacted her again. Adding insult to injury, she later saw him dating someone else. "I didn't know people still did that," she remarked, showing that ghosting left a lasting impression on her.

As young fans look up to Billie Eilish, they find solace in knowing that even a megastar faces common dating dilemmas. Her openness about these experiences offers a relatable and comforting perspective, proving that everyone, regardless of status, navigates the complex world of love and relationships.