 
LL Cool J Confirms Comeback Album 'The Force' With A-List Guest Stars
LL Cool J is back and better than ever with his first album in 11 years, 'The FORCE,' boasting a lineup of A-list featured guests and innovative new sounds.

  • Jul 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - LL Cool J, the Grammy-winning and Hall of Fame inductee, is set to release his highly anticipated 14th studio album, "The FORCE", on September 6 via Def Jam Recordings and Virgin Music Group. This album marks his first musical project since 2013's "Authentic", and fans are buzzing with excitement over the star-studded guest list and the vibrant energy LL is bringing back to the rap scene.

The new album, aptly named "The FORCE" (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), features an impressive roster of collaborators including Eminem, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Saweetie, Busta Rhymes, and more. Renowned producer Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest produced the entire 14-track project, ensuring a cohesive and innovative sound throughout.

Tracks like "Spirit of Cyrus" featuring Snoop Dogg, "Saturday Night Special" featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe, and "Murdergram Deux" featuring Eminem promise to deliver a potent mix of styles and voices.

In a statement, LL Cool J emphasized the passion and dedication poured into the album, "We're talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip. When you listen to this album, you're not just hearing music, you're experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion."

LL Cool J's return to the studio was sparked by a transformative experience. He revealed that a vivid dream involving the late Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest inspired him to seek out Q-Tip and reignite his creative spark.

Despite his iconic status, LL approached this project with a beginner's mentality, "going back to the drawing board and learning how to rap again," as he put it. His commitment to revisiting and refining his craft shines through in every track.

The themes explored in "The FORCE" are as diverse as they are timely, delving into issues such as racial injustice, law enforcement abuses, the isolation brought on by the pandemic, legacy, and LL's place in the hip-hop canon. These heavy subjects are balanced by LL's signature fun and energetic style, promising a listening experience that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

The album's lead single "Saturday Night Special" featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe, along with the recently released second single "Passion," have already set the stage for what promises to be one of LL Cool J's most urgent and vital works to date.

Pre-orders for "The FORCE" are available now, and with its release just around the corner, the anticipation among fans is palpable. LL Cool J is not just making a comeback; he's setting a new standard for what it means to evolve as an artist while staying true to one's roots.

